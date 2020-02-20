  • Bookmark this page

20 Feb 2020 - Open Mic Night at The Red Lion Parkgate

Published: 20th February 2020 10:49

The incomparable Ian Heath hosts Open Mic Nights at The Red Lion in Parkgate

Open Mic Night at The Red Lion, Parkgate

Come along and let your talent shine - there's even a free drink for every performer.

Or, just come and be entertained and partake of the wide range of beverages on offer. Plus, there's the Open Mic Night Bar Snacks list to select from, including Cheesy Chips, Nachos and Paninis.

Next date, 20th February 2020, from 8pm

(First and Third Thursday of each month)

The Red Lion
The Parade
Parkgate
Cheshire
CH64 6SB

Tel: 0151 336 1548
Email: redlionparkgate@gmail.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

