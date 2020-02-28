28 Feb 2020 - Chifundo Event at Neston Methodist Church
|Published: 7th February 2020 12:07
Come along to an illustrated talk on Chifundo - a charity that creates sustainable fashion, accessories and household goods, supporting Fair Trade.
Alongside the Talk there will be a Fashion Show, Refreshments and the sale of Fair Trade products and clothes.
Tickets £5 for adults, £2.50 for under 18s. Available on the door.
Friday 28 February 2020, 7.30pm
Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre
10a Liverpool Road
Neston
CH64 3RA
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.