28 Feb 2020 - Chifundo Event at Neston Methodist Church

Published: 7th February 2020 12:07

Come along to an illustrated talk on Chifundo - a charity that creates sustainable fashion, accessories and household goods, supporting Fair Trade.

Alongside the Talk there will be a Fashion Show, Refreshments and the sale of Fair Trade products and clothes.

Tickets £5 for adults, £2.50 for under 18s. Available on the door.

Friday 28 February 2020, 7.30pm

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre

10a Liverpool Road

Neston

CH64 3RA

