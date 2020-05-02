2 May 2020 - Piarate Ceilidh with the Mersey Morris Men

Published: 10th February 2020 09:34

Come and join Mersey Morris Men for an evening of revelry and dance at a Pirate Ceilidh.

Marvel at the sword dancing of Natty Jacks and Scally Rapper, dance your socks off and enjoy the music of local band Shave the Donkey with caller Alan Barber.

All with a hearty Fish & Chip supper. (Pirate fancy dress optional!)

Tickets, including supper, £12 in advance or £13 on the door. Please call 0151 347 1685.

Saturday 2nd May 2020, 8pm til late

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

