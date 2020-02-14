  • Bookmark this page

14 Feb 2020 - Live Music with Ty & Jo at The Red Lion

Published: 11th February 2020 10:54

In describing the music of Ty Freeman, the names Led Zeppelin, Nick Cave and Ocean Colour Scene are liberally bandied about.

Ty Freeman

So, if you'd like to indulge in an evening of some great live music right on your doorstep, get down to The Red Lion to see Ty playing a duo gig with fellow musician Joe Smith.

Friday 14 February 2020, 8pm

The Red Lion
The Parade
Parkgate
Cheshire
CH64 6SB

Tel: 0151 336 1548
Email: redlionparkgate@gmail.com

Neston Life

The Red Lion, Parkgate



 

