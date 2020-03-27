27 Mar 2020 - Lynda La Plante at The Neston Club

Published: 12th February 2020 09:06

Linghams are delighted to announce that they will be bringing a lunchtime event with the Queen of Crime Drama, Lynda La Plante to Neston this March.

Lynda will be talking about, and signing copies of, 'Buried' - the gripping first book in a brand-new thriller series.

Synopsis

DC Jack Warr and his girlfriend Maggie have just moved to London to start a new life together. Though charming, Jack can't seem to find his place in the world - until he's drawn into an investigation that turns his life upside down.

In the aftermath of a fire at an isolated cottage, a badly charred body is discovered, along with the burnt remains of millions of stolen, untraceable bank notes.

Jack's search leads him deep into a murky criminal underworld - a world he finds himself surprisingly good at navigating. But as the line of the law becomes blurred, how far will Jack go to find the answers - and what will it cost him?

Event details

Tickets £20, including a copy of 'Buried' - this is pre-publication, so you will get a copy before anyone else!

Book online here.

Booking fee applies

Friday 27 March 2020, 12noon for 12.30pm start

Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

