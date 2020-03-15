  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
15 Mar 2020 - InterACT Youth Theatre Performs 'The IT'

Published: 12th February 2020 12:20

Neston InterACT Youth Theatre are bringing 'The IT' by Vivienne Franzmann to the Civic Hall this March, as part of the NT Connections programme.

InterACT Youth Theatre - 'The IT'

The IT is one of ten plays written especially for Connections by a selection of the best playwriting talent in the UK.  It is described as a 'darkly comic, state-of-the-nation play, exploring adolescent mental health and the rage within, written very specifically for today.'

National Theatre Connections is one of the UK's largest celebrations of youth theatre. Plays are commissioned for and about young people, from some of the best contemporary playwrights, and performed by schools and youth theatres all over the UK and Ireland. Young people have the opportunity to get involved in all aspects of creating and staging the play both on and offstage, from set design to costume, lighting and stage management.

In 2020, National Theatre Connections is working with up to 300 youth theatres and schools to stage ten commissioned plays, adding to the 150 + plays the National Theatre have commissioned for young people since 1995. All the companies will transfer their production to one of 31 Connections Partner Theatres across the UK.

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, said: "Connections is at the heart of the National Theatre's work for young people, built on the belief that young people in every corner of the UK should have the opportunity to experience and take part in theatre."

Samantha Giblin, Artistic Director of InterACT Youth Theatre, says: "To be part of NT Connections is to be part of a bigger creative picture.

"As well as appearing in Neston in March, the play will transfer to The Lowry on the 4th April, giving the young people the chance to work in a professional venue, network with their peers and stretch their horizons. InterACT will also present the play at the Leverhulme Drama Festival on the 18th April and as an intergenerational double bill with Brightlights Theatre on 19th April at The Storyhouse in Chester."

To book to see InterACT Youth Theatre perform The IT at Neston Civic Hall, contact the box office: www.littleactorstheatre.com, call 0151 336 4302 or send an email.

Sunday 15 March 2020, 2.30pm and 5pm

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

