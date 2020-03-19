19 Mar 2020 - Afternoon Tea with Joanna Trollope in West Kirby

Published: 12th February 2020 13:18

Linghams are thrilled to announce an Afternoon Tea with Joanna Trollope on 19th March at The Wro Bar Loft in West Kirby.

The Sunday Times number one bestselling novelist will be introducing her new book, 'Mum and Dad', which explores the issues at the heart of a modern family, with her trademark wit and warmth.

Synopsis

‘What a mess, she thought now...what a bloody, unholy mess the whole family has got itself into.'

It's been twenty-five years since Gus and Monica left England to start a new life in Spain, building a vineyard and wine business from the ground up. However, when Gus suffers a stroke and their idyllic Mediterranean life is thrown into upheaval, it's left to their three grown-up children in London to step in . . .

Sebastian is busy running his company with his wife, Anna, who's never quite seen eye-to-eye with her mother-in-law.

Katie, a successful solicitor in the City, is distracted by the problems with her long-term partner, Nic, and the secretive lives of their three daughters.

And Jake, ever the easy-going optimist, is determined to convince his new wife, Bella, that moving to Spain with their eighteen-month-old would be a good idea.

As the children descend on the vineyard, it becomes clear that each has their own idea of how best to handle their mum and dad, as well as the family business. But as long-simmering resentments rise to the surface and tensions reach breaking point, can the family ties prove strong enough to keep them together?

'Trollope writes about family relationships with intelligence and clear-eyed sympathy' - The Times

Event Details

Tickets £30, includes a copy of Mum & Dad and Afternoon Tea. Please note there is no disabled access at the venue.

BOOK ONLINE HERE

(Booking fee applies)

When booking, contact Linghams for seat allocation on 0151 342 7290 . If the event shows as sold out please also contact Linghams as there may be tickets available in the shop.

Thursday 19 March 2020, 11.30am for 12noon start

Wro Bar Loft

Grange Road

West Kirby

CH48 4DY

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.