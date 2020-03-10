  • Bookmark this page

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
10 Mar 2020 - Rotary in Neston Open Evening

Author: Rotary in Neston Published: 12th February 2020 14:29

Rotary in Neston is heading for new territory, looking to bring together local businesses and members of the community to work together, network and help plan activities and projects for the benefit of the local community and beyond.

Rotarians at work

Neston 'New' Rotary is open to EVERYONE over the age of 18, and we already have plans for helping out at events and lots of social and networking events.

Some examples of our current work include:

  • Wirral Coastal Walk marshalling
  • Rotary Fun games for people with learning difficulties
  • Setting up of Rotakids in all our Primary Schools
  • Young Musician competition
  • Technology tournament for young people
  • Kids' visit to Chester Zoo
  • Neston Christmas Festival
  • The Peace Project (dealing with conflict resolution amongst young people in schools)
  • Mock interviews at Neston High School
  • and lots more....

With the benefit of your skills, experience or just plain drive to do something in the community, we can do so much more.  Oh and by the way, we like to enjoy ourselves whilst we work, so plenty of social activities are involved.

It costs just £2 per week to be a member of Rotary - less than a cup of coffee.  This gives access to the Rotary International Network of 1.2million members worldwide.

Our meetings will be held fortnightly on Tuesdays, and there will be time dedicated to networking, then time for planning of events and charity work.  

Come along to our first open meeting and see if it's a good fit for you.

Tuesday 10 March 2020, 7pm

Hinderton Arms
Chester High Road
Neston
CH64 7TA

For more information, please contact Steve Martin - steve.martin30@btopenworld.com or Trevor Irvin - trevor.irvin@mac.com.

 

