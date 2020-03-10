10 Mar 2020 - Rotary in Neston Open Evening

Author: Rotary in Neston Published: 12th February 2020 14:29

Rotary in Neston is heading for new territory, looking to bring together local businesses and members of the community to work together, network and help plan activities and projects for the benefit of the local community and beyond.

Neston 'New' Rotary is open to EVERYONE over the age of 18, and we already have plans for helping out at events and lots of social and networking events.

Some examples of our current work include:

Wirral Coastal Walk marshalling

Rotary Fun games for people with learning difficulties

Setting up of Rotakids in all our Primary Schools



Young Musician competition

Technology tournament for young people

Kids' visit to Chester Zoo

Neston Christmas Festival

The Peace Project (dealing with conflict resolution amongst young people in schools)

Mock interviews at Neston High School

and lots more....



With the benefit of your skills, experience or just plain drive to do something in the community, we can do so much more. Oh and by the way, we like to enjoy ourselves whilst we work, so plenty of social activities are involved.

It costs just £2 per week to be a member of Rotary - less than a cup of coffee. This gives access to the Rotary International Network of 1.2million members worldwide.

Our meetings will be held fortnightly on Tuesdays, and there will be time dedicated to networking, then time for planning of events and charity work.

Come along to our first open meeting and see if it's a good fit for you.

Tuesday 10 March 2020, 7pm

Hinderton Arms

Chester High Road

Neston

CH64 7TA



For more information, please contact Steve Martin - steve.martin30@btopenworld.com or Trevor Irvin - trevor.irvin@mac.com.

