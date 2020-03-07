7 Mar 2020 - Coral Jade Charity Day for Autism Together

Published: 18th February 2020 12:27

Those lovely ladies at Coral Jade Hair & Beauty in Little Neston are going to be raising money for a great cause on Saturday 7 March.

As an auntie to a boy with autism, Coral knows better than most how important it is to raise money for Autism Together, which supports people with the condition, and their families.

Coral herself will be holding a Cutathon from 12noon to 5pm - she will be doing just haircuts, Lauren will be doing gel nails and Claire providing back massages. There will also be hair-braiding for children.

Book in advance to avoid disappointment - call 0151 353 1937

There will also be a raffle with lots of prizes, including hair colouring, nails, dermaplaning facials and lots more! If you have a prize you would like to donate, please contact the salon.

All proceeds will go to the charity.

Hot drinks and cakes will be available in exchange for a donation.

Saturday 7 March 2020, 12noon to 5pm



Coral Jade Hair & Beauty

53 West Vale

Little Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9SE



Tel: 0151 353 1937

