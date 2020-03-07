  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

7 Mar 2020 - Coral Jade Charity Day for Autism Together

Published: 18th February 2020 12:27

Those lovely ladies at Coral Jade Hair & Beauty in Little Neston are going to be raising money for a great cause on Saturday 7 March.

Coral Jade Hair & Beauty, Neston

As an auntie to a boy with autism, Coral knows better than most how important it is to raise money for Autism Together, which supports people with the condition, and their families.

Coral herself will be holding a Cutathon from 12noon to 5pm - she will be doing just haircuts, Lauren will be doing gel nails and Claire providing back massages.  There will also be hair-braiding for children.

Book in advance to avoid disappointment - call 0151 353 1937

There will also be a raffle with lots of prizes, including hair colouring, nails, dermaplaning facials and lots more!  If you have a prize you would like to donate, please contact the salon.

All proceeds will go to the charity.

Hot drinks and cakes will be available in exchange for a donation.

Saturday 7 March 2020, 12noon to 5pm

Coral Jade Hair & Beauty
53 West Vale
Little Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9SE 

Tel: 0151 353 1937

Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies