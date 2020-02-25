25 Feb 2020 - FREE Cardiac Screening for 18-39 yr olds at The Neston Club
Randox Health, with the Tim Cogley Cardiac Screening Foundation, will be carrying out screening at The Neston Club on Tuesday 25 February.
The primary aim of the programme is to support and enable early identification of individuals aged 18-39, at greater risk of developing coronary heart disease (CHD).
Tuesday 25 February 2020, 11am to 4pm
Parkgate Clubhouse @ The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
