The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
25 Feb 2020 - FREE Cardiac Screening for 18-39 yr olds at The Neston Club

Published: 19th February 2020 08:42

Randox Health, with the Tim Cogley Cardiac Screening Foundation, will be carrying out screening at The Neston Club on Tuesday 25 February.

Heart health

The primary aim of the programme is to support and enable early identification of individuals aged 18-39, at greater risk of developing coronary heart disease (CHD).

Book an appointment here.

Tuesday 25 February 2020, 11am to 4pm

Parkgate Clubhouse @ The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
