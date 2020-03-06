  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
6 Mar 2020 - Women's World Day of Prayer

Published: 21st February 2020 09:12

This year's day of prayer will be celebrated locally at two services, one each in Thornton Hough and Little Neston.

Women's World Day of Prayer

The women of Zimbabwe have prepared the service this year, sharing the difficulties they have faced during the last turbulent years. They encourage us to face our own challenges as we work towards peace and reconciliation in our own countries around the world.

The Day of Prayer is celebrated on in over 170 countries; the words in the service are translated into native languages, beginning in Samoa, through Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, ending in American Samoa 36 hours later.

We invite you to come and be a part of this vast, international congregation and join us at one of our local services. More information at wwdp.org.uk

 

World Day of Prayer 2020 - Friday, March 6th

2.00pm All Saints Church
Raby Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral CH63 1JP

7.30pm St.Winefride's RC Church
5, Burton Road, Little Neston CH64 9RF

All welcome! Refreshments afterwards.

 

