28 Feb 2020 - Birthday Celebration at Timeless in Neston

Published: 21st February 2020 14:02

And then they were 1!

It's Happy Birthday to Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms on Friday 28 February.  

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms

Photo from the grand opening last year, by Bernard Rose

They opened their fabulous new premises at The Cross in Neston one whole year ago and in that time have gone from strength to strength.

As well as designing and fitting numerous new kitchens and bathrooms in the area, they've also shown massive support for the community, with their sponsorship of Hip & Harmony CIC Street Dance Teams, Neston Nomads and the upcoming ParkgateFest.

To celebrate their first year, the Timeless team invite you to pop into the showroom on Friday 28 February, between 10am and 4pm, for a glass of fizz and some nibbles.

Showroom Open Monday - Saturday 9am to 5.30pm

Sundays by appointment only

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms
17 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 336 5714
Email: sales@timelesskitchensandbathrooms.co.uk

Facebook

Instagram

Neston Life

 

 

 

