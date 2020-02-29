  • Bookmark this page

29 Feb 2020 - Neston Folk & Roots Club Concert

Published: 24th February 2020 09:43

Fell are a trio who will be playing a mixture of original tunes plus folk tunes from all around Europe.

Fell

This is a real treat for Neston fans of Folk Music and not to be missed.

Support will be provided by local muscians The Marsh'uns followed by Martyn Wright.

Doors open at 6.45pm with a floor singers spot from 7.00-8.00pm

No alcohol will be sold at the event but you are welcome to bring your own.

Tickets availble from Neston Folk and Roots club and on the door - £5. Children welcome, under 12yrs are free and 12-16yrs £2.

Saturday 29 February 2020, from 6.45pm

St Michael & All Angels Church
Marshlands Road
Little Neston
CH64 4AD

