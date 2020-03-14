14 Mar 2020 - Neston Christian Aid Sponsored Walk

Published: 24th February 2020 11:45

Neston & District Christian Aid's traditional sponsored walk will take place this year on Saturday 14th March.

The walk sets off from the United Reformed Church hall (Moorside Lane Neston CH64 6UZ) at 9am. Sponsorship forms can be picked up from local churches, or from Lynne Vaughan (tel 0151 336 8920). Walkers from outside Neston are very welcome.

The five-mile walk includes an attractive stretch of the Wirral Way, and a delightful part of the Dee estuary coastline. Refreshments will be served half-way, at Cottage Lane Gayton, and home-made soup and bread will be waiting back at the URC hall at the end. There is also a two-mile walk for less able walkers.

Neston Christian Aid News

A bucket collection at Gordale Garden Centre in December raised £509. Local volunteers also collected and helped with bag-packing in December at Sainsbury's Neston. This money was counted by Sainsbury's, and £597 is being sent to Christian Aid. Eileen Ward, Treasurer, said : "We found customers at Gordale and Sainsbury's very friendly and generous, and all the money has gone to help vulnerable people."

Rob Ward, Elizabeth Pettigrew and Margaret Scudamore collecting at Gordale

In January, Neston and District Christian Aid Committee organised a book sale, a new venture, in the Teapot Room at Neston Methodist Church. They received lots of donated books, and a team of volunteers sorted them. After the sale, remaining books were passed on to local churches and charities. The sale raised the excellent sum of £192.

At the February committee meeting, John Edwards from Willaston Methodist Church took over from Eileen Ward, who had been Treasurer since June 2006.

Eileen Ward handing over to John Edwards.

