The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
12 Mar 2020 - Meet Dermot O'Leary at Linghams in Heswall

Published: 2nd March 2020 09:56

Linghams are delighted to invite you to attend a puuuurfect event with Dermot O'Leary on Thursday March 12th.

Dermot O'Leary at Linghams

Join one of the UK's best loved broadcasters, X Factor and BBC Radio 2 presenter, Dermot O'Leary as he signs copies of his book 'Toto the Ninja Cat', a funny animal escapade series purrfect for fans of The Secret Life of Pets and 101 Dalmatians, and a must-read for all animal-loving kids.

Dermot will be signing copies of his new book 12th March from 4.45 to 6.30pm at Linghams Bookshop, 248 telegraph Road, Heswall. This is a ticketed event, £6.99 per child - includes the book in the ticket (accompanying adults go free!) Please note it is a signing only not an 'in conversation' event.

Queuing before the event will be outside the shop so please dress for all weathers.

BOOK ONLINE HERE

Thursday 12 March 2020, 4.45 - 6.30pm

Linghams
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SG

Linghams

Neston Life

