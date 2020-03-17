Postponed - NADAS Exhibition at Neston Town Hall
|Published: 17th March 2020 16:42
The Neston and District Art Society's 35th Annual Exhibition and Sale of Paintings and Crafts will now be held later in the year.
New dates to be advised as soon as they are available.
Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
Refreshments will be available.
Open 10am - 4pm Thursday & Friday, 10am - 3.30pm Saturday
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.