Postponed - NADAS Exhibition at Neston Town Hall

Published: 17th March 2020 16:42

The Neston and District Art Society's 35th Annual Exhibition and Sale of Paintings and Crafts will now be held later in the year.

New dates to be advised as soon as they are available.

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

Refreshments will be available.



Open 10am - 4pm Thursday & Friday, 10am - 3.30pm Saturday

More information about NADAS.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.