5 Mar 2020 - World Book Day at Neston Library

Published: 2nd March 2020 12:00

Come and join in with the Neston Library World Book Day After School Extravaganza.

There will be puzzles, activities and refreshments.

Show off your costume and spend your World Book Day voucher to get a FREE book.

There's also a special World Book Day quiz available in all Cheshire West libraries on the day, with the chance to win a £10 book token.

Thursday 5 March 2020, 3.30-5pm

Neston Library

Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 6QE

