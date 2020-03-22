22 Mar 2020 - Mothering Sunday Roast at the Neston Club

Published: 4th March 2020 08:51

Book your table now for a wonderful three-course Mothering Sunday Roast in Parkgate.

With delightful views across the Dee to North Wales, there really is no better way to treat all the amazing Mothers in this world than to book a table for a Sunday Roast in the Parkgate Clubhouse.

At just £17.95 for three courses, this is going to be the hottest ticket in town, so please be sure to book your table as soon as possible (booking essential).

Tables are available from midday until 3pm, Sunday 22nd March 2020.

Please email enquiries@parkgateclubhouse.co.uk or call on 0151 336 4199. For more information, visit www.thenestonclub.co.uk.

Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

