The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
20 Mar 2020 - The Four Horseman at Neston Town Hall

Published: 4th March 2020 12:45

As part of this year's Cheshire Rural Touring Arts programme, Neston Town Hall will play host to The Four Horseman.

The Four Horsemen

The Four Horsemen is a satirical comedy which brings the fabled Horsemen of the Apocalypse into a contemporary setting.

Death and War see their lifelong friendship torn apart by jealousy and infighting after War begins a relationship with the upcoming Horsewoman hopeful Addiction. Pestilence introduces the team to his new disease, which sends victims through a dramatic enactment of the Seven Deadly Sins, and Famine struggles to bring together the team in a harmony they haven't seen since the Dark Ages.

This slick two-hander with high energy physical comedy and slick quick changes oozes enjoyment.

"This is theatre artistry and technical genius at its best! Pure magic!!!" TheatreReviews.Design

Tickets £11.00. Book online here (booking fee applies).

Friday 20 March 2020, doors 7pm, performance 7.30pm

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

