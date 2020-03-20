20 Mar 2020 - The Four Horseman at Neston Town Hall

Published: 4th March 2020 12:45

As part of this year's Cheshire Rural Touring Arts programme, Neston Town Hall will play host to The Four Horseman.

The Four Horsemen is a satirical comedy which brings the fabled Horsemen of the Apocalypse into a contemporary setting.

Death and War see their lifelong friendship torn apart by jealousy and infighting after War begins a relationship with the upcoming Horsewoman hopeful Addiction. Pestilence introduces the team to his new disease, which sends victims through a dramatic enactment of the Seven Deadly Sins, and Famine struggles to bring together the team in a harmony they haven't seen since the Dark Ages.

This slick two-hander with high energy physical comedy and slick quick changes oozes enjoyment.

"This is theatre artistry and technical genius at its best! Pure magic!!!" TheatreReviews.Design

Tickets £11.00. Book online here (booking fee applies).

Friday 20 March 2020, doors 7pm, performance 7.30pm

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR



