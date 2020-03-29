29 Mar 2020 - Easter Egg Hunt and Party at LA Theatre in Neston

Author: Samantha Giblin Published: 4th March 2020 13:05

Little Actors Theatre Company are hosting a children's Easter Egg Hunt and Party this March.

There will be a very special visitor to their Easter playground at L A Theatre in Brook Street, Neston. Children and their families are warmly invited to meet the Easter Bunny and join in with an Easter Egg Hunt and Party.

Children can come dressed up and activities include:

Meet the Easter Bunny

Easter Egg Hunt - in the magical Easter Playground

Lunch (hot dog and a drink - please advise of dietary requirements)

Face painting

Easter crafts

Storytelling and much more

Tickets are only £5 per child, available from Little Actors in Brook Street, Neston Community Youth Centre and Paisley Grey. Proceeds go towards supporting community theatre arts activities in Neston and the scholarship scheme we offer.

Children must be accompanied by a parent/carer and there is plenty for adults to do too, including a tombola, refreshments and a raffle. You can also get dressed up if you wish!

Little Actors would welcome donations and/or sponsorship from local businesses or individuals for this seasonal fund raiser. For details contact Samantha or Kate on 0151 336 4302 or by email.

Sunday 29 March 2020, 1pm - 3.30pm

L A Theatre

Brook Street

Neston

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.