The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
29 Mar 2020 - Easter Egg Hunt and Party at LA Theatre in Neston

Author: Samantha Giblin Published: 4th March 2020 13:05

Little Actors Theatre Company are hosting a children's Easter Egg Hunt and Party this March.

Easter at LA Theatre

There will be a very special visitor to their Easter playground at L A Theatre in Brook Street, Neston. Children and their families are warmly invited to meet the Easter Bunny and join in with an Easter Egg Hunt and Party.

Children can come dressed up and activities include:

  • Meet the Easter Bunny
  • Easter Egg Hunt - in the magical Easter Playground
  • Lunch (hot dog and a drink - please advise of dietary requirements)
  • Face painting
  • Easter crafts
  • Storytelling and much more

Tickets are only £5 per child, available from Little Actors in Brook Street, Neston Community Youth Centre and Paisley Grey.  Proceeds go towards supporting community theatre arts activities in Neston and the scholarship scheme we offer.

Children must be accompanied by a parent/carer and there is plenty for adults to do too, including a tombola, refreshments and a raffle.  You can also get dressed up if you wish!

Little Actors would welcome donations and/or sponsorship from local businesses or individuals for this seasonal fund raiser. For details contact Samantha or Kate on 0151 336 4302 or by email. 

Sunday 29 March 2020, 1pm - 3.30pm

L A Theatre
Brook Street
Neston

 

