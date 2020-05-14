  • Bookmark this page

14 May 2020 - Book Signing & Talk With Ruth Jones

Published: 4th March 2020 13:19

How exciting is this? The one and only Ruth Jones is coming to Wirral, in a book signing event organised by Linghams.

Ruth Jones

Tickets, which include a copy of her new book, 'Us Three', are just £20.00 each and sure to sell out quickly.

Synopsis

Meet Lana, Judith and Catrin. Best friends since primary school when they swore an oath on a Curly Wurly wrapper that they would always be there for each other, come what may.

After the trip of a lifetime, the three girls are closer than ever. But an unexpected turn of events shakes the foundation of their friendship to its core, leaving their future in doubt - there's simply too much to forgive, let alone forget. An innocent childhood promise they once made now seems impossible to keep.

Packed with all the heart and empathy that made Ruth's name as a screenwriter and now author, Us Three is a funny, moving and uplifting novel about life's complications, the power of friendship and how it defines us all. Prepare to meet characters you'll feel you've known all your life - prepare to meet Us Three.

Ruth Jones is best known for her outstanding and award-winning television writing, most notably BBC1's Gavin and Stacey, which she co-wrote with James Corden and in which she played the incorrigible Nessa Jenkins. The most recent Christmas Day special of Gavin and Stacey gained national critical acclaim, drawing an audience of over 18 million and winning a National Television Award for Impact. Ruth also created and co-wrote Sky 1's Stella, which ran for six series. As well as being Bafta-nominated for her role as the eponymous Stella, Ruth has also starred in several other television comedies and dramas.

Her debut novel Never Greener has now sold over a quarter of a million copies. It was chosen as WHSmith Fiction Book of the Year 2018, was a Zoe Ball Book Club pick, and was a Sunday Times best seller for fifteen weeks, three weeks at number one. Us Three is Ruth's second novel.

Tickets available online here (booking fee applies).

Thursday 14 May 2020, 7 for 7.30pm start

Bushell Hall
Birkenhead School
58 Beresford Road
Prenton
Wirral
CH43 2JD

Linghams

Neston Life

