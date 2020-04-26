26 Apr 2020 - Hadlow Road Station Model Railway Event

Author: Chris Hampshire, Friends of Hadlow Road Station Published: 5th March 2020 11:14

In February this year, the Friends group installed in the signal box a detailed scale model railway of Hadlow Road Station as it would have been in the 1940s.

The model can be viewed from the signal box veranda at any time.

The pop-up café on Sunday April 26th from 10.30am to 1.30pm will feature the opportunity to view the model from inside the signal box.

In addition, Merseyside Model Railway Society, whose members created the model, will be on hand that day to answer any question visitors may have.

Sunday April 26, 10.30am to 1.3pm

Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

