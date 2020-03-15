  • Bookmark this page

Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
15 Mar 2020 - Spring Market at Ness Gardens

Published: 5th March 2020 11:32

There will be trinkets, delicacies and temptations at Ness Gardens' Spring Market on Sunday March 15.

Ness Spring Market

Come along to the Visitor Centre where you will find an assortment of tasteful traders of food & drink, arts and crafts including Joolzery's jewellery and Annemarie Groenwald's South African antiques.

A Plant Hunter's Fair will also be in full swing down by the Laburnum Arch and you could even add in a walk around the gardens and visit the Botanic Kitchen Cafe while you're there.

Sunday 15 March, 10am to 3pm (Timings for Spring Market. Last Garden admission 5pm). 

Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
Ch64 4AY

 

