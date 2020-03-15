15 Mar 2020 - Spring Market at Ness Gardens

There will be trinkets, delicacies and temptations at Ness Gardens' Spring Market on Sunday March 15.

Come along to the Visitor Centre where you will find an assortment of tasteful traders of food & drink, arts and crafts including Joolzery's jewellery and Annemarie Groenwald's South African antiques.

A Plant Hunter's Fair will also be in full swing down by the Laburnum Arch and you could even add in a walk around the gardens and visit the Botanic Kitchen Cafe while you're there.

Sunday 15 March, 10am to 3pm (Timings for Spring Market. Last Garden admission 5pm).

Ness Gardens

Neston Road

Ness

Ch64 4AY

