22 Mar 2020 - Mother's Day Afternoon Tea at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 6th March 2020 09:27

Fancy Afternoon Tea, Mum? Ok then, let's go....

This Mother's Day at The Blue Bicycle, there will be two opportunities to spoil the Mum or Mums in your life.

Brunch will be served as normal up until 12.30pm, then, from 1pm to 4pm, a simply scumptious Afternoon Tea will be available - but you'll have to book.

You can expect:

A variety of sandwiches including smoked salmon and cream cheese, tuna and cucumber, roast beef with rocket and horse radish, ham and tomato (vegetarian and gluten free options also available on request.)

Then, delicious homemade sweets such as passion fruit tarte with meringue topping, chocolate macaroons, strawberry and marshmallow skewers, Victoria sponge and fruit scones.

All for just £17.50 per person! You can also add a mini bottle of Prosecco for just £3 each. Remember, booking is essential.

Sunday 22 March 2020, 1pm to 4pm



The Blue Bicycle



10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

