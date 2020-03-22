22 Mar 2020 - Mother's Day Afternoon Tea at The Blue Bicycle or Delivered

Published: 17th March 2020 07:54

Based on current advice around the coronavirus outbreak we understand it may be difficult to enjoy an afternoon out this Mother's Day - but we want to do everything we can to cater to all the mothers out there that deserve it!

We will be offering a packaged version of our afternoon tea - with a selection of our finest sandwiches, scones and cakes - delivered right to your door, personally by The Blue Bicycle team!

£17.50 per person - to order, give us a call on 0151 336 3970 before Friday evening for Sunday delivery

You can expect:

A variety of sandwiches including smoked salmon and cream cheese, tuna and cucumber, roast beef with rocket and horse radish, ham and tomato (vegetarian and gluten free options also available on request.)

Then, delicious homemade sweets such as passion fruit tarte with meringue topping, chocolate macaroons, strawberry and marshmallow skewers, Victoria sponge and fruit scones.

All for just £17.50 per person! You can also add a mini bottle of Prosecco for just £3 each. Remember, booking is essential.

Sunday 22 March 2020, 1pm to 4pm



The Blue Bicycle



10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

