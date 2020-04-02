2 Apr 2020 - Spring Savings Evening at Gordale
|Published: 9th March 2020 10:23
The long-awaiting season of spring is finally upon us, and to celebrate Gordale is hosting a special evening totally devoted to it.
Come along on the day to enjoy:
Complimentary welcome drink
Canapés
Garden Inspiration ideas and advice
New season furniture preview
Food Tasting
Exclusive on-the-night offers on furniture and Weber BBQ's
‘Live music from local Ukulele band
Free advice from supplier experts
FREE ENTRY
Thursday 2 April 2020, 6pm to 10pm
Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF
Comments
