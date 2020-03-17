17 Mar 2020 - St Patrick's Night at Elephant Parkgate

Published: 10th March 2020 08:48

Celebrate St Patrick's Night at Elephant Lounge with live music from Simple Folk and Broken Strings.

Enjoy the craic and great Irish music with two local bands. Turn the Elephant green and enjoy a pint or two of the black stuff!

Plus St Paddy's Day cocktails are on the menu and stonebaked pizzas will be available until 9pm.

Tuesday 17th March 2020, 7pm (live music from 8pm)

Elephant Lounge

The Parade

Parkgate

CH64 6SB

