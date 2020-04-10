  • Bookmark this page

10 Apr 2020 - Easter Foodie Friday at Neston Market

Published: 10th March 2020 09:31

Get a pizza the action at Neston's Easter Market!

Elephant Bank's stone-baked pizzaElephant Bank's stone-baked pizzas will be available at this year's Easter Market.

Following last year's successful event, this year's Easter Market will take place on Good Friday, 10th April.

In addition to the regular Friday Market traders, Hip & Harmony's 64 N'Ukes will be on hand to entertain you on the Market Square during the day. There will also be several craft stalls inside the Town Hall, together with a Children's activity provided by The Wooden Spoonful.

The Girl Guides will be providing refreshments inside the Hall and will be selling a variety of Easter crafts.

Easter crafts from the Girl GuidesEaster crafts from the Girl Guides

 

There will be FREE face painting for children out on the market square and a FREE to enter Easter Trail with a small prize, provided by Bluebonnet Sweets, for every entrant. Entry forms will be available from some of the market stalls including the Bluebonnet Sweets stall.

The day will also be a Foodie Friday event so as usual there will be a variety of artisan food traders in the market basement food hall and the regular street food stalls providing a variety of delicious hot food on the market square. Joining them for this event will be an ice cream van and Elephant Bank with their delicious fresh stone-baked pizza and not forgetting the regular coffee van with a variety of hot drinks too.

Neston's Easter Market and Foodie Friday

Friday April 10 2020, 8am to 2pm

Neston Market Square
CH64 9TR

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), in the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion (during Market hours only).

 

