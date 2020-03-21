21 Mar 2020 - Flint Meadow Litter Pick

Published: 16th March 2020 10:32

The Friends of Flint Meadow in Little Neston are organising a litter pick for this Saturday.

Flint Meadow is a local public space, accessed from Flint Drive, Flint Close, Flint Meadow, Church Lane, Old Quay Lane and West Drive.

Please come along and help. The group will meet at the end of Flint Drive. Please wear appropriate footwear and clothing to suit the weather and work gloves to protect your hands. Litter pickers and rubbish bags will be provided.

The Friends of Flint Meadow is a committee of local people. The aim of the group is to improve Flint Meadow. The committee has the support of local councillors, officers from Cheshire West & Chester Council and Neston Town Council.

The Committee is bidding for funding from the Council and other non-public sources. To ensure funds are used wisely to the benefit of most residents, we need to know what you think. If you have a view as to what could be done to improve Flint Meadow come along and tell us.

Saturday 21 March 2020, 10am to 12noon

