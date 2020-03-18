Statement from Ness Gardens

Published: 18th March 2020 07:09

Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Ness Botanic Gardens

The University of Liverpool is closely monitoring national and international developments in relation to COVID-19 and taking actions as appropriate. At the present time, Ness Botanic Gardens will continue to open daily. This includes the gardens themselves, Botanic Kitchen Café and retail areas. We are practicing social distancing measures so things may look a little different, however we are keen for visitors to continue to enjoy the beautiful gardens in these challenging times.

We have today made the decision to postpone all public events. We will be contacting all organisers and participants over the coming days, but please bear with us as we are a small team dealing with extraordinary circumstances. If you are affected by this news, you do not need to contact us, we will be in touch to make the necessary arrangements. As the situation is changing often, we very much recommend that you check our social media channels or website before visiting us. If you are unable to access the internet, you can also telephone us on 0151 795 6300.

While we realise that the cancellation of events, courses and workshops will cause some inconvenience and disappointment, the health and wellbeing of our visitors, members, volunteers, staff and students is our highest priority.



Photo by Sara Bishop

