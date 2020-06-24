  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
24 Jun 2020 - Wirral Met Virtual Open Day

Published: 27th May 2020 14:02

Wirral Met College invites you to a Virtual Open Day to find out more about courses starting in September 2020, through live presentations and videos, in addition to question and answer sessions.

Wirral Met Virtual Open DayLook! It's the Wirral Met Virtual Open Day

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore full and part-time study programmes, as well as apprenticeship opportunities across a wide range of subject areas.

Throughout the session, you will learn more about student life at Wirral Met, additional learning support, financial support (including information on bursaries and loans), transport, applying online and next steps.

You can view a video about the upcoming event, here.

Further Education

For school leavers aged 16-18 or adults aged 19+ looking to apply on to a full or part-time course or apprenticeship from entry level to level 3.

3pm to 4pm
5pm to 6pm

Higher Education

For those looking to apply on to a full or part-time university level course or employees looking to continue their professional development (CPD).

4pm to 5pm
6pm to 7pm

Simply register your place today to attend one of our Virtual Open Day sessions and we'll be in touch with more details.

Register

If you have any questions in the meantime, our friendly Student Advisers are here to help! You can complete an online enquiry form or utilise our live chat function 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday and until 6.30pm on Wednesdays.

 

