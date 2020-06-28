28 June 2020 - St Thomas' Church Virtual 10th Anniversary Celebration

Author: Valerie Johnson, St Thomas' Church Published: 19th June 2020 08:57

You are cordially invited to join the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the re-opening of St Thomas' Church in Parkgate.

St Thomas' Day is 3rd July and although the Church is closed during the Coronavirus pandemic, we invite you to watch the Parish of Neston live stream All Age Service on 28th June at 10.45 am.

This service will recognise that it is 10 years since the re-dedication of St Thomas' by the Bishop of Chester following 16 year's closure. We are very grateful for all the fund-raising and work done over many years by the community and The Bishop's Trust with financial help from English Heritage. This enabled the building to be repaired, restored and re-opened for church and community use.

We hope many of you have been able to enjoy the beautiful spring bulbs and flowers in the churchyard and gardens on your walks over the past few months.

