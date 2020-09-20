20 Sep 2020 - Open Gardens in Burton

Published: 12th September 2020 11:31

Featuring lots of early autumn flowers, including drifts of Colchicum and Cyclamen hederifolium hiding under shrubs.

Be sure not to miss out on the spectacular gardens created by Liz Carter. Tucked under the S-facing side of Burton Wood, the garden is home to many specialist and unusual plants, some available for sale.

This 2 acre garden is on two sites, a couple of minutes along an unmade lane. Shrubs, colourful herbaceous, bulbs, alpines and water features compete for attention as you wander through four distinctly different gardens. Always changing, Liz can't resist a new plant!

Entry costs £5 per person, children go free.

PRE-BOOKING ESSENTIAL



BOOK ONLINE HERE

Sunday 20 September 2020, 11am to 5pm

Briarfield

The Rake

Burton

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 5TL

