5 Jul 2020 - Open Gardens in Burton

Published: 29th June 2020 10:34

Book your tickets now for Brairfield's Open Gardens, on Sunday 5th July.

Be sure not to miss out on the spectacular gardens created by Liz Carter. Tucked under the S-facing side of Burton Wood, the garden is home to many specialist and unusual plants, some available for sale.

This 2 acre garden is on two sites, a couple of minutes along an unmade lane. Shrubs, colourful herbaceous, bulbs, alpines and water features compete for attention as you wander through four distinctly different gardens. Always changing, Liz can't resist a new plant!

Please book a timeslot and then you can stay as long as you wish until the garden closes.

Due to the current situation certain conditions have to be set so that everyone can enjoy our gardens safely.

Only people with pre-booked tickets can visit the garden at the time-slot they have booked.

Please show or print out your order confirmation email as proof of ticket purchase.

Please observe social distancing rules on your visit.

There will be no refreshments on sale.

Please respect any signage or instructions the garden owner has.

Picnics are allowed

Tickets cannot be exchanged or refunded.



Entry costs £5 per person, children go free.

BOOK ONLINE HERE

(tickets and timeslots)

Sunday 5 July 2020, 11am to 5pm

Briarfield

The Rake

Burton

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 5TL

