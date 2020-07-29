29 Jul 2020 - An Evening With Jojo Moyes

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall will be co-hosting a webinar this July, to give you the opportunity to spend an evening with best selling author Jojo Moyes.

You don't want to miss this - Jojo's previous work includes the bestselling Me Before You, After You and Still Me. Her most recent novel, The Giver of Stars, follows the stories of five incredible women as they discover friendship, freedom and a life to call their own.

The first 200 people registering to attend this webinar will receive a SIGNED paperback copy of The Giver of Stars.

Tickets £15

The event will take place on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the webinar.

Linghams' Heswall shop is currently opening from 10am to 3pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but please check the website for any changes.

