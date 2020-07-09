  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
9 Jul 2020 - Curtis Sittenfeld in Conversation - Online Event

Published: 1st July 2020 11:32

As part of their 'At Home with the 4 Indies' collaborative project, Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invites you to join them for this exclusive event, where Curtis Sittenfeld talks to Hadley Freeman about her new book Rodham and her career so far.

** Every Ticket includes a copy of Rodham**

Rodham

What if Hillary hadn't married Bill? How might things have turned out for them both, for America, and for the world?

Curtis Sittenfeld's much anticipated new novel reimagines Hillary Clinton's life, had she chosen a different path.

Delve into the mind of the bestselling novelist who pulls no punches in her scathing and hilarious indictments of the American middle classes. Her books include American Wife, Prep, and the acclaimed short story collection You Think It, I'll Say It. Curtis will be in conversation with Guardian journalist Hadley Freeman, and you'll also have the chance to ask your questions.

This event is a collaboration between Penguin Live and The 4indies.

Tickets £16.99 + booking fee, includes a copy of Rodham, delivered to your UK address.

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 9 July 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the webinar.

Linghams' Heswall shop is currently opening from 10am to 3pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but please check the website for any changes.

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

