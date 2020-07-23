23 Jul 2020 - Afternoon Tea with Rachel Joyce

Published: 1st July 2020 11:49

Rachel Joyce is the author of Sunday Times and international bestsellers The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Perfect, The Love Song of Miss Queenie Hennessy, The Music Shop and a collection of interlinked short stories, A Snow Garden & Other Stories.

This July, Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are co-hosting an exclusive virtual event that you will not want to miss - a virtual afternoon tea with the author, live from her home, with her husband interviewing her! She will be talking about her latest book, Miss Benson's Beetle.

‘A beautiful portrayal of female friendship in all its frailties, contradictions and strengths' RAYNOR WINN



‘Funny, perceptive and life-enhancing. I urge you to read it' SARAH WINMAN

‘The perfect escape novel for our troubled times' PATRICK GALE

Tickets are £20 and include access to the event and a signed copy of her new book posted out to you. Please note overseas viewers will have an excess to pay in postage.



REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 4pm.

Linghams' Heswall shop is currently opening from 10am to 3pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but please check the website for any changes.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

