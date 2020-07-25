25 Jul 2020 - Willaston Country Market

Published: 24th July 2020 21:41

Willaston Country Market is open in the Memorial Hall from 10am to 12 noon every Saturday.



(Please note change of day, as the market has previously been held on Fridays).

As ever, there will be a range of cakes, preserves, crafts and plants, fruit, vegetables and free range eggs.

In order to comply with Government advice on keeping safe, customers will be asked to:

Queue 2m apart outside the hall when necessary

Follow a one-way system

Sanitise hands at the door

Please don't handle items unless you intend to buy them

Bring your own bags

Use contactless payment whenever possible

Face masks preferred.



For the moment, there will be no toilet facilities or refreshments available.

You may also wish to consider ordering products in advance:

jackiejenkins1896@gmail.com 0151 721 6285 / nannysoo@gmail.com 0151 632 1085

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.