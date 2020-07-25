  • Bookmark this page

25 Jul 2020 - Willaston Country Market

Published: 24th July 2020 21:41

Willaston Country Market is open in the Memorial Hall from 10am to 12 noon every Saturday.

(Please note change of day, as the market has previously been held on Fridays).

Willaston Country Market

As ever, there will be a range of cakes, preserves, crafts and plants, fruit, vegetables and free range eggs.

In order to comply with Government advice on keeping safe, customers will be asked to:

  • Queue 2m apart outside the hall when necessary
  • Follow a one-way system
  • Sanitise hands at the door
  • Please don't handle items unless you intend to buy them
  • Bring your own bags
  • Use contactless payment whenever possible
  • Face masks preferred.

For the moment, there will be no toilet facilities or refreshments available.

You may also wish to consider ordering products in advance:

jackiejenkins1896@gmail.com 0151 721 6285 / nannysoo@gmail.com 0151 632 1085

