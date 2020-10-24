13 Nov 2020 - Neston Friday Market
|Published: 12th November 2020 18:33
Neston's Friday Market will continue to run through the new lockdown period.
However, there may be a reduction in the number of stalls trading. We do not currently have a definitive list, but will update as and when possible.
Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks Meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Bluebonnet Sweets
Neston Fish & Seafood
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man
Gill Clothing - second hand clothes
Indriftic - crafts
The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods
Andy's Greetings Cards
Little Bear's Fudgery
Rich Duke (Handbags)
G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)
Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)
Earth Kind, Rewind
J Byrne Kids Clothes
Caramatra Jewellery
Planet Doughnut
Digger & Dozer handmade gifts for dogs and homes
My Spicy Blends
Every Friday, 8am to 2pm
Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ
Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
Go visit EARTH KIND, REWIND. She sells all the common liquids we use in both kitchen and bathroom in small refillable glass bottles + lots more to help our world survive. I believe she is only there every 2 weeks , so next will be 6 Nov, 20 Nov etc in a stall near the lifts. You wont be disappointed
https://www.earthkindrewind.co.uk/
and does home delivery p.s. I have no connection to the business
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.