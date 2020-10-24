  • Bookmark this page

Christmas in Neston 2020

13 Nov 2020 - Neston Friday Market

Published: 12th November 2020 18:33

 Neston's Friday Market will continue to run through the new lockdown period.

However, there may be a reduction in the number of stalls trading.  We do not currently have a definitive list, but will update as and when possible.

All market visitors are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines
 
This is a list of stalls that usually trade at the Market, but not all will be there during lockdown.
 

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks Meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Bluebonnet Sweets
Neston Fish & Seafood
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man
Gill Clothing - second hand clothes
Indriftic - crafts
The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods
Andy's Greetings Cards
Little Bear's Fudgery
Rich Duke (Handbags)
G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)
Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)
Earth Kind, Rewind
J Byrne Kids Clothes
Caramatra Jewellery
Planet Doughnut
Digger & Dozer handmade gifts for dogs and homes
My Spicy Blends

Every Friday, 8am to 2pm

Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

Neston Market

 

 

Comments

merrymac
At 18:41 on 24th October 2020, merrymac commented:
We are all trying to cut back on plastic use, It's encouraging to see a local lass starting a new market stall addressing that pollution.

Go visit EARTH KIND, REWIND. She sells all the common liquids we use in both kitchen and bathroom in small refillable glass bottles + lots more to help our world survive. I believe she is only there every 2 weeks , so next will be 6 Nov, 20 Nov etc in a stall near the lifts. You wont be disappointed
merrymac
At 18:45 on 24th October 2020, merrymac commented:
Sophie has a website at

https://www.earthkindrewind.co.uk/

and does home delivery p.s. I have no connection to the business
