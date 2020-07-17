17 Jul 2020 - Neston Friday Market

Published: 16th July 2020 13:27

Pop down to Neston Market every Friday - more and more stalls are returning, and friendly smiles await you.

The Sainsbury's queue has been moved over to allow for more stalls. However, in order to make space for everyone, along with queuing and social distancing measures, some stalls may not be in their usual space. So please make sure you have a look around and you may come across a stall that you've not noticed before.

You can expect to see some or all of the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Bluebonnet Sweets

Neston Fish & Seafood

Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)

Nova the Outsider bakery

Rich Coffee van - takeaway only

R Hulme - Shoes

FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items

Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man

Gill Clothing - second hand clothes

Indriftic - crafts

The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods

Andy's Greetings Cards

Little Bear's Fudgery

Rich Duke (Handbags)

G Lynch (Ladies' clothing)

Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)

Every Friday, 8am to 2pm

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

