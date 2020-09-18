  • Bookmark this page

18 Sep 2020 - Neston Friday Market

Published: 17th September 2020 15:06

Spice up your life with a treat or two from the Camel's Hump at Neston Market.  A range of middle-eastern delights await you, including tasty falafel, breads, vine leaves, olives and more.

Camel's Hump at Neston Friday Market

 Shoppers and stallholders alike have been commenting on how great the atmosphere is at the weekly market, so do pop down and see for yourself on Friday - there are loads of great products and bargains to be found.

With social distancing in place, your favourite stalls may not be in exactly the same place as usual, so please do have a look around for them - you never know what else you'll stumble across.
 

 You can expect to see some or all of the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks Meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Bluebonnet Sweets
Neston Fish & Seafood
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man
Gill Clothing - second hand clothes
Indriftic - crafts
The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods
Andy's Greetings Cards
Little Bear's Fudgery
Rich Duke (Handbags)
G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)
Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)

Every Friday, 8am to 2pm

Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

 

 

More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
