20 Nov 2020 - Neston Friday Market

Published: 12th November 2020 18:33

Neston's Friday Market will continue to run through the new lockdown period.

However, there may be a reduction in the number of stalls trading. We do not currently have a definitive list, but will update as and when possible.

All market visitors are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines

This is a list of stalls that usually trade at the Market, but not all will be there during lockdown.



Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks Meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Bluebonnet Sweets

Neston Fish & Seafood

Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)

Nova the Outsider bakery

Rich Coffee van - takeaway only

R Hulme - Shoes

FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items

Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man

Gill Clothing - second hand clothes

Indriftic - crafts

The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods

Andy's Greetings Cards

Little Bear's Fudgery

Rich Duke (Handbags)

G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)

Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)

Earth Kind, Rewind

J Byrne Kids Clothes

Caramatra Jewellery

Planet Doughnut

Digger & Dozer handmade gifts for dogs and homes

My Spicy Blends

Every Friday, 8am to 2pm

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

