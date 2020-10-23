23 Oct 2020 - Neston Friday Market
|Published: 22nd October 2020 22:34
Check out the Market on Friday for all your favourite stalls and lots of bargains.
Pick up some lovely plants from the Marsh Nurseries/Willaston Community Plant stall, to get your winter baskets ready.
Looking ahead to next week, the Friday Market on 30 October will have a special Halloween theme.
Look out for spooky stalls and the now almost legendary annual pumpkin carving competition for traders. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor will have to decide whose is best!
You can expect to see some or all of the following stalls:
Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks Meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Bluebonnet Sweets
Neston Fish & Seafood
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man
Gill Clothing - second hand clothes
Indriftic - crafts
The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods
Andy's Greetings Cards
Little Bear's Fudgery
Rich Duke (Handbags)
G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)
Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)
Earth Kind, Rewind
J Byrne Kids Clothes
Caramatra Jewellery
Planet Doughnut
Digger & Dozer handmade gifts for dogs and homes
Every Friday, 8am to 2pm
Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ
Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).
