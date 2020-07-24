24 Jul 2020 - Neston Friday Market
Pop down to Neston Market every Friday - there are plenty of stalls to tempt you.
New to the market last week was Joan's Plants, with a strong focus on herbs and heathers. Great variety and good prices, too.
With social distancing in place, your favourite stalls may not be in exactly the same place as usual, so please do have a look around for them - you never know what else you'll stumble across.
You can expect to see some or all of the following stalls:
Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Bluebonnet Sweets
Neston Fish & Seafood
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man
Gill Clothing - second hand clothes
Indriftic - crafts
The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods
Andy's Greetings Cards
Little Bear's Fudgery
Rich Duke (Handbags)
G Lynch (Ladies' clothing)
Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)
Every Friday, 8am to 2pm
Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ
Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).
