25 Sep 2020 - Neston Friday Market

Published: 22nd September 2020 15:30

New to the Market this week - Earth Kind, Rewind...

This Moreton-based company will be at the market every other week, promoting their range of 100% ethically sourced and sustainable household products. Come and meet Sophie, who describes herself as 'your friendly, neighbourhood Plastic Slayer.'

Everything Sophie sells is either recyclable, compostable or reusable. Find out more on Friday!

Oh, and be like Neston's three lady Mayors (two past, one present!) - get down to the Friday market for a plethora of good food, household items, clothing and more...



Photo by Bernard Rose

Shoppers and stallholders alike have been commenting on how great the atmosphere is at the weekly market, so do pop down and see for yourself on Friday - there are loads of great products and bargains to be found.

With social distancing in place, your favourite stalls may not be in exactly the same place as usual, so please do have a look around for them - you never know what else you'll stumble across.

You can expect to see some or all of the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks Meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Bluebonnet Sweets

Neston Fish & Seafood

Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)

Nova the Outsider bakery

Rich Coffee van - takeaway only

R Hulme - Shoes

FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items

Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man

Gill Clothing - second hand clothes

Indriftic - crafts

The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods

Andy's Greetings Cards

Little Bear's Fudgery

Rich Duke (Handbags)

G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)

Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)

Earth Kind, Rewind

Every Friday, 8am to 2pm

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.