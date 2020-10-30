30 Oct 2020 - Neston Friday Market

Published: 22nd October 2020 22:34

This week, the Market will have a Halloween flavour, with traders taking part in a pumpkin carving competition.

Come and see their creations, while you browse all your favourite stalls.

With social distancing in place, your favourite stalls may not be in exactly the same place as before, so please do have a look around for them - you never know what else you'll stumble across.

You can expect to see some or all of the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks Meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Bluebonnet Sweets

Neston Fish & Seafood

Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)

Nova the Outsider bakery

Rich Coffee van - takeaway only

R Hulme - Shoes

FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items

Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man

Gill Clothing - second hand clothes

Indriftic - crafts

The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods

Andy's Greetings Cards

Little Bear's Fudgery

Rich Duke (Handbags)

G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)

Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)

Earth Kind, Rewind

J Byrne Kids Clothes

Caramatra Jewellery

Planet Doughnut

Digger & Dozer handmade gifts for dogs and homes

Every Friday, 8am to 2pm

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

