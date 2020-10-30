30 Oct 2020 - Neston Friday Market
|Published: 22nd October 2020 22:34
This week, the Market will have a Halloween flavour, with traders taking part in a pumpkin carving competition.
Come and see their creations, while you browse all your favourite stalls.
You can expect to see some or all of the following stalls:
Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks Meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Bluebonnet Sweets
Neston Fish & Seafood
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man
Gill Clothing - second hand clothes
Indriftic - crafts
The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods
Andy's Greetings Cards
Little Bear's Fudgery
Rich Duke (Handbags)
G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)
Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)
Earth Kind, Rewind
J Byrne Kids Clothes
Caramatra Jewellery
Planet Doughnut
Digger & Dozer handmade gifts for dogs and homes
Every Friday, 8am to 2pm
Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ
Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).
Comments
