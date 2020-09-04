4 Sep 2020 - Neston Friday Market

Published: 3rd September 2020 12:09

Say 'Cheese' says Nick - and sausages, and pork pies and a whole lot more. The ever popular Nick's stall is at the market as usual this week, to tempt you with lots of lovely products for your table.

Shoppers and stallholders alike have been commenting on how great the atmosphere is at the weekly market, so do pop down and see for yourself on Friday - there are loads of great products and bargains to be found.



With social distancing in place, your favourite stalls may not be in exactly the same place as usual, so please do have a look around for them - you never know what else you'll stumble across.

You can expect to see some or all of the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks Meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Bluebonnet Sweets

Neston Fish & Seafood

Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)

Nova the Outsider bakery

Rich Coffee van - takeaway only

R Hulme - Shoes

FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items

Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man

Gill Clothing - second hand clothes

Indriftic - crafts

The Camel's Hump - Lebanese Foods

Andy's Greetings Cards

Little Bear's Fudgery

Rich Duke (Handbags)

G Lynch (Ladies' clothing, plus some bedding and homeware)

Joan's Plants (heathers & herbs)

Every Friday, 8am to 2pm

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

