12 Aug 2020 - An Evening With Matt Haig

Published: 20th July 2020 12:58

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for an evening with bestselling author Matt Haig.

Matt will be talking about his new novel, The Midnight Library, which is included in the ticket price. The first 200 people to book will receive a signed copy.

Synopsis

When Nora Seed finds herself in the Midnight Library, she has a chance to make things right. Up until now, her life has been full of misery and regret. She feels she has let everyone down, including herself. But things are about to change.

The books in the Midnight Library enable Nora to live as if she had done things differently. With the help of an old friend, she can now undo every one of her regrets as she tries to work out her perfect life. But things aren't always what she imagined they'd be, and soon her choices place the library and herself in extreme danger.

Before time runs out, she must answer the ultimate question: what is the best way to live?

Tickets £21

The event will take place on Wednesday 12 August 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

