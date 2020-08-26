26 Aug 2020 - An Evening With Camilla Thurlow

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for an online evening with Camilla Thurlow - talking about life, Love Island and landmines.

In her memoir 'Not the Type - Finding My Place in the Real World', bomb disposal expert and reality TV star Camilla Thurlow charts her extraordinary life. Her thoughts and experience will resonate with anyone seeking meaning in a world where women are too often discounted, or who frequently feel alienated amid the frenzy of contemporary life.

This is a book about courage - not just the courage to go out and deal with a lethal threat in some of the world's most dangerous and inhospitable places, but the courage to confront one's own fears and anxieties, and to be oneself in what too often seems an inhospitable world.

Not the Type will inspire a whole generation to dare the seemingly impossible. Although often an engaging reflection on life, landmines and Love Island, this is also a book about learning to confront one's own anxieties in a world dominated by celebrity culture and social media - and on being a woman in what is still too often a man's world.

Tickets £20

The event will take place on Wednesday 26 August 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

