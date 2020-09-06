  • Bookmark this page

6 Sep 2020 - In Conversation With Ann Cleeves

Author: Sue Porter Published: 19th August 2020 10:35

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for an online evening with best selling 'Vera' author Ann Cleeves

Ann Cleeves

Ann will be talking about her new book 'The Darkest Evening'.

Signed Independent Bookshop Exclusive editions for the first 200 registrants delivered to your door.

Ann will be in conversation with Victoria Watson in Forum Books, Corbridge right in the heart of Vera country.

Synopsis

DCI Vera Stanhope returns in the ninth novel in Sunday Times bestseller Ann Cleeves' enduringly popular series.

Driving home during a swirling blizzard, Vera Stanhope's only thought is to get there quickly.

But the snow is so heavy, she becomes disoriented and loses her way. Ploughing on, she sees a car slewed off the road ahead of her. With the driver's door open, Vera assumes the driver has sought shelter but when she inspects the car she is shocked to find a young toddler strapped in the back seat.

Afraid they will freeze, Vera takes the child and drives on, arriving at Brockburn, a run-down stately home she immediately recognizes as the house her father Hector grew up in.

Inside Brockburn a party is in full swing, with music and laughter to herald the coming Christmas. But outside in the snow, a young woman lies dead and Vera knows immediately she has a new case. Could this woman be the child's mother, and if so, what happened to her?

A classic country house mystery with a contemporary twist, Ann Cleeves returns with a brilliant Vera novel to savour.

 

Tickets £22

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Sunday 6 September 2020 at 4pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

